Valentine's Day Gifts for the Geek?

Valentine's Day is just over a week away, which means if you're planning on getting something for your sweetheart this year, your remaining time to buy is quickly dwindling. You could go the DIY route and make something like the "sexy secret book" in the video above, but chances are you've already got tonnes of really great ideas to help out your fellow readers put together one helluva Valentine's Day. Let's hear your V-day gift ideas for the geek in the comments.
Vouchers are an idea, however you are limiting your geek to shopping at a particular store.
Visa or Mastercard Gift cards are available which allows shopping at any store that accepts those credit cards. (Even online stores! Whoopeeee!)
It is nice to add a bit of extra thought to the gift, so keep an ear out to see what project he is working on or which area of geekdom he needs a gift for(Home theater PC, Car-Geekification, T-Shirts)
If it really helps, I recieved a gift from a family member from Thinkgeek.com which was a Wi-Fi detecting t-shirt.
Another great shirt would be the 'No, I will not fix your computer' shirt.
Listen to your geek long enough, and you will find what he/she wants.
P.S. Sex works well too...