Useful Mobile Browser Bookmarklets

iPhone user Steve Rubel has three bookmarklets he uses to make browsing on his phone easier: one that looks up terms in Wikipedia quickly, another which strips images from pages for faster loading, and one that bookmarks pages to read later on. (For more search bookmarklets, check out Springlets.) What are your must-have iPhone bookmarklets for surfing on the go? Let us know in the comments.
