Useful Email Addresses When Your Internet Connection's Down

If ever there's an internet outage in your geographic area, all hope is not lost. Thanks to mobile phones, you can do lots of stuff online via email, like post photos to Flickr, access your Remember the Milk task list, upload to YouTube, and more. Weblog Digital Inspiration has a full list. Got any other indispensable mobile email addresses you keep on hand when you can't surf the web? Share them in the comments.
