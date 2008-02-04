Use Twitter for School

We've already seen many different ways to use Twitter for recreational or informational use, but weblog academhack has shown how Twitter can be extended to academic use. When assigning his students to learn how to use Twitter, Professor Dave Parry observed that class chatter went well beyond the classroom and built stronger student communities. He also mentions that since Twitter forces you to express your thoughts within 140 characters, it can improve one's grammar skills. Based on this character limit, Twitter also helps establish rules for effective communication. It's also a great way to follow someone famous (presidential candidates come to mind) or a professional whose interests align with yours. Have you used Twitter for your coursework and academic well-being? What are your findings? Share your secrets in the comments.