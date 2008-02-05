Use Mouse Gestures on a Linux Desktop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Linux.com has a great roundup of ways to use mouse gestures in nearly every corner of a Linux desktop. Newcomers who just want to try out a few shortcuts are walked through the previously mentioned Mouse Gestures Firefox extension and desktop corner activator Brightside, but those looking for universal gesture recognition can go further with the Gestikk and wayV packages. Both require a bit of terminal hacking to install and get running, but neither one will mess up your system if you decide to go back to the ol' trusty keyboard.

Using mouse gestures across Linux [Linux.com]

  • lucaugusto Guest

    Look this:
    http://www.inf.ufsc.br/~deters/xgestures

    a strokeit (mouse gestures) alternative for linux

