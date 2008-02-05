Use A Tmp Folder in OS X to Keep Your Desktop Clean

UPDATE: The terminal command highlighted below was corrected, at the request of the blog author (and numerous commenters). Apologies for any confusion.

Are you in the habit of leaving your digital desktop cluttered with temporary documents, images, and other files that you use once and—eventually—drag into the trash? Lifehacker reader Brian Aker uses a built-in feature of OS X to keep his desktop free of clutter. Using a single terminal command, he creates a symbolic "Tmp" folder inside his home folder that the system automatically cleans out at every reboot. The command is (replacing yourusername with the correct user:

ln -s /tmp /Users/yourusername/Tmp</code

With the link in place (and dragged into the Finder menu), it's easy to save one-use documents into that /tmp folder from anywhere. Want a similar self-cleaning temporary folder in Windows? Give Adam's Belvedere self-cleaning software a spin.