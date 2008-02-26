Use a Googlemail.com Address to Lessen Gmail Spam

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Digital Inspiration blog points out a Gmail trick that's been just under the surface all along (not that our commenters haven't noticed). Everyone who has an "[email protected]" address can also receive mail sent to "[email protected]" What's the big deal? Well, knowing this gives you a stronger hand when you fight against spam, bacn, and all that other not-so-important but distracting email. Try giving out one or the other addresses to important, close contacts, while using the other for all the other stuff. What uses can you think of (or have used already) for this trick? Offer up the goods in the comments.

Wow! All Gmail Users Are Given Two Separate Email Addresses [Digital Inspiration]

  • gish @Gish Domains

    Get your own domain name, and start off issuing email addresses based on the person you are giving it to.
    Eg: [email protected]

    Then if you begin to get spam to that address, discard the mail from that address

