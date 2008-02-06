Use a Fast, Simple Online Rolodex with Flexadex



As anyone who's traded contact/address books between programs and web apps can tell you, every application has its own ideas of what details should be written about the people you know. Flexadex, a free, streamlined web Rolodex-style contact manager, only wants a name and "details," in whatever formats you want. Like a real card-and-wheel Rolodex, contacts are organized by letter, and you can export your contacts to a standard comma-separated value (CSV) file for adding elsewhere. The major downside is a total lack of contact importing, which makes Flexadex useful mostly for those starting fresh or needing a separate, web-accessible contact list for, say, a distinct project. Flexadex is free to use with a quick sign-up. For more contact management ideas, see what our readers had to say about their preferred contact stores.