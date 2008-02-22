Upgrade Your TiVo's Hard Drive for More Recording Space

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Whether you've got an original Series1 TiVo or a brand new Series3 model, if you're a die-hard TV lover you may regularly be bumping up against your storage limits. If so, web site NewReleaseVideo's in-depth guide to upgrading your TiVo's hard drive might be just what you're looking for. The process from start to finish isn't for the faint of heart, requiring a few special tools and some work in a Linux live CD environment, but if you're serious about increasing your TiVo's storage capabilities, the guide is also extremely detailed and beginner-friendly (though unfortunately photo-less). If you've ever upgraded your TiVo's drive, tell us how the process went for you in the comments. If hardware hacking isn't your thing, check out how to stream any video from your computer to your TiVo or your fellow readers' favourite TiVo tricks.

How-to TiVo upgrade [NewReleaseVideo]

