Update Your Status Across Social Networks with HelloTXT

Sometimes, you just feel like getting the word out quickly. With the wealth of social/communication networks available, though, posting a relevant status message—like when, say, your football team pulls off a prize-winning upset—can take a long time across multiple platforms. Enter HelloTXT, a free web app that can send your status to Facebook, Twitter, a Tumblr blog, and a handful of other networks. We've already covered a desktop Mac app that can perform similar time-saving status blasts, but those with mobile browsers or multiple services demanding their attention can benefit from HelloTXT's service. Best of all, a sign-up isn't mandatory, although it lets you store your social net passwords.
