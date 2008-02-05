Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Update Your Status Across Social Networks with HelloTXT

hellotxt_cropped.jpg
Sometimes, you just feel like getting the word out quickly. With the wealth of social/communication networks available, though, posting a relevant status message—like when, say, your football team pulls off a prize-winning upset—can take a long time across multiple platforms. Enter HelloTXT, a free web app that can send your status to Facebook, Twitter, a Tumblr blog, and a handful of other networks. We've already covered a desktop Mac app that can perform similar time-saving status blasts, but those with mobile browsers or multiple services demanding their attention can benefit from HelloTXT's service. Best of all, a sign-up isn't mandatory, although it lets you store your social net passwords.

HelloTXT [via MakeUseOf.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles