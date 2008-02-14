

What happens when you take a grown man's Blackberry, cell phone, and computer away? He breaks down into tears, that's what. The Today show unplugged a Forbes magazine editor (who volunteered for the experiment!) and madness ensued. This clip is over a year old, but it's a must-see if you've been considering unplugging on a regular basis. Could you make it a week sans email and cell phone? Let us know in the comments.