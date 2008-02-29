Ubuntu has launched an online feedback community called Brainstorm. The site uses social networking principles to allow the user community to post ideas, suggest improvements and request features. Users can vote and comment on the suggestions posted. It's been designed to harvest ideas from more casual users who might not be part of the Ubuntu community already - and it should give developers a barometer for which features and requests are most popular. Neat! [via Wired]
