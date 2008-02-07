Turn Your Nokia Phone into a Wi-Fi Hotspot with JoikuSpot

Nokia S60 phones only: Freeware mobile application JoikuSpot Light turns your phone into a wireless hotspot that you can use, for example, to connect your laptop to the internet anywhere you've got your phone. JoikuSpot does what previously mentioned WMWiFiRouter does for Windows Mobile phones (though WMWiFiRouter seems to have gone MIA). Granted, there are plenty of ways to share your phone or even iPhone for wireless access, but apps like JoikuSpot and WMWiFiRouter make the process impressively simple. JoikuSpot is freeware, Nokia S60 phones only. I wasn't able to test it, so if you give it a try let's hear how it worked for you in the comments.