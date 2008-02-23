Turn Your iPhone into a LoJack with Findme

All-things-Apple weblog TUAW details how to set up your iPhone to "phone home" with its faux-GPS location on a regular basis so you always know approximately where your phone is (particularly handy if it turns up stolen). The final setup works like this: the findme command line program (developed by former Lifehacker editor Erica Sadun) grabs your location, the results of which are sent to a private Twitter account you set up exclusively for this purpose. From start to finish this process takes some doing (it's not a simple install-and-use), but if you're willing to take the plunge, the results could be well worth the effort.
