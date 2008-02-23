Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Turn Your iPhone into a LoJack with Findme

All-things-Apple weblog TUAW details how to set up your iPhone to "phone home" with its faux-GPS location on a regular basis so you always know approximately where your phone is (particularly handy if it turns up stolen). The final setup works like this: the findme command line program (developed by former Lifehacker editor Erica Sadun) grabs your location, the results of which are sent to a private Twitter account you set up exclusively for this purpose. From start to finish this process takes some doing (it's not a simple install-and-use), but if you're willing to take the plunge, the results could be well worth the effort.

TUAW Responds: iPhone LoJack [TUAW]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles