Turn Your Favorite RSS Feeds into a Newspaper with FeedJournal

Web application FeedJournal turns your RSS feed(s) of choice into a newspaper-formatted PDF. You can either enjoy the newspaper-ness of the electronic PDF on your computer, or you can print out the paper for some offline, dead-tree reading. FeedJournal probably isn't the best solution for feeds that generally have shorter items (like the main Lifehacker feed), but longer articles fit really well in the FeedJournal layout. FeedJournal is free to use, requires registration with the site.
