Turn Yoghurt Containers into Sippy Cups

The Zakka Life Crafts blog suggests a frugal, DIY way to keep kids (and maybe driving adults) stocked up with non-spill "sippy" cups. Wash out yoghurt containers with plastic lids, then cut a fast-food-style "X" in the lid, big enough for a straw to go through but not much bigger. You've got a cheap, reusable sippy cup for tykes or travelers, and one you won't necessarily mind losing. For a similar trick while traveling, try the same thing with store-bought drink bottles. Photo by {just jennifer}.