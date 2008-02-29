Turn Off Dashboard with the Dashquit Widget

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Dashquit is an elegant response to an niggling issue many Mac users have known for years—that the Dashboard widget screen, while awfully convenient sometimes, can also be a memory-sucker. When activated, the Dashquit widget shows you how much memory the Dashboard feature is using at the moment, and offers a big, bold "Stop" button to shut it down (after confirmation). It's basically a graphical way to perform the terminal commands that shut down Dashboard, which is going to be a lot more convenient for many folks with less memory. Dashquit 3.0 is a free Leopard-only download and uses 50% less memory than it predecessors, but a 10.4-friendly version can also be found at the link.

Dashquit 3.0 [via Download Squad]

