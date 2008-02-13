Tuesday Most Productive Day of the Week, Execs Say

Corporate executives estimate that employees are most productive on Tuesdays, a new survey shows. On Monday office workers have too many meetings and email to catch up on, but people knock down the most items from their to-do lists on Tuesday. Hump day and Thursday are pretty productive, but come Friday weekend plans and early dashes for the door make for less stuff getting done. Has today been your most productive day of the week? Let us know in the comments.
