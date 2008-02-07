TrueCrypt Now Available for Mac, Too



Windows, Mac and Linux: Our favorite solution for keeping your private files safe, sound, and hidden—TrueCrypt—is now available for Mac as well as Windows and Linux. The just-released version 5.0 of TrueCrypt boasts some impressive features in addition to the Mac version, like a Linux GUI, and the:

Ability to encrypt a system partition/drive (i.e. a partition/drive where Windows is installed) with pre-boot authentication. Anyone who wants to gain access and use the system, read and write files, etc., needs to enter the correct password each time before the system starts.

Since Mac's built-in system encryption feature FileVault didn't impress me much, TrueCrypt for Mac is very exciting. TrueCrypt is a free download for all three platforms, and if you haven't tried it yet, here's how to encrypt your data with TrueCrypt. Thanks, Daniel!