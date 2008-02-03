Train Your Upper Body Muscles with the Basic Push-Up

Even though push-up training is often taught at an early age, many people just don't get it right. The proper way to do a basic push up is to assume the prone position with your back absolutely straight. Your hands should be a little more than shoulder-width apart against the floor or on a mat. Once you're in position, bend your elbows to lower your shoulders and upper body until you're nearly touching the floor. Then, raise your elbows upwards until your body is in the initial position. If you're doing push-ups regularly, be honest about it: keep your body in proper position (don't raise your butt too high). If you're new to push-ups, the repeated moves are initially painful, but with practice, you'll be able to strengthen up your upper body muscles effectively.