Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Train Your Upper Body Muscles with the Basic Push-Up

pushup.jpgEven though push-up training is often taught at an early age, many people just don't get it right. The proper way to do a basic push up is to assume the prone position with your back absolutely straight. Your hands should be a little more than shoulder-width apart against the floor or on a mat. Once you're in position, bend your elbows to lower your shoulders and upper body until you're nearly touching the floor. Then, raise your elbows upwards until your body is in the initial position. If you're doing push-ups regularly, be honest about it: keep your body in proper position (don't raise your butt too high). If you're new to push-ups, the repeated moves are initially painful, but with practice, you'll be able to strengthen up your upper body muscles effectively.

Basic Push-Up

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles