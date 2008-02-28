Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Oz reports that the era of doing share trades by SMS is now upon us. While the major banks had offered WAP-based trades from a limited number of phones, Bell Direct says it will cost 55c to SMS an order to them, and their website claims trades will start at $15 a pop.

  • Bob Jane Guest

    While I am a fan of making services as convenient as possible. Using a best effort medium such SMS to conduct share trading opens up a whole can of worms in respect to the delivery of time critical transactions.

    Silly idea if you ask me.

