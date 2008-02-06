Track Super Tuesday Results with Google and Twitter

Google's offering two neat tools for tracking today's election action: a Super Tuesday Google Map that displays Twitter posts, Google News headlines, and videos from across the country about the vote, and an iGoogle gadget that tracks candidates' progress in each of the 24 states. If you live in one of the Super Tuesday primary states, be sure to get out there and VOTE today.
