Track Down Whoever Keeps Calling with 800Notes

US-centric: Tired of getting phone calls from the same 800-type phone number, but have no idea who's calling? 800Notes, a free user-submitted reverse phone directory, lets you see who might be ringing, whether it's a sales firm, debt collection agency, or other cloaked caller. Whether or not you find a match depends on if anybody else has reported the identity of the caller, but many of the matches have useful information, like a caller's experience in trying to get the other end to stop calling. For those who've recently changed numbers or seem to attract false debt collection calls, it's definitely worth a bookmark for when Google searching fails.

  • kyla Guest

    Yeah, 800notes is good, but there's another similar site that is also user-sumitted reverse phone directory, but it allows you to report on any phone number at all.

    I found Yahoo's phone number in there. A live person at Yahoo! That wouldn't really get posted at 800notes since no one is ticked at Yahoo (except for their stock falling), but someone posted it at www.callwiki.com

    Thx!

