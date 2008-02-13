Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Track Commuting Delays via Twitter with Commuter Feed

Free social commuter alert service Commuter Feed harnesses the quick and brief nature of Twitter to offer commuters in major metro areas a way of avoiding train delays, subway break-downs, and other travel information in nearly-real time. The service has one of the most extensive lists of metro areas covered of its type, although each is only as useful as the number of dedicated Twitterers on their daily routes. If you know how to follow or reply on the micro-message service, you can easily join and submit to any metro area's feed, although how you handle the surfeit of Twits in the more populous areas is up to you. For similar community-driven commuter help, check out The Clever Commute.

Commuter Feed [via eHub]

AU - I checked out Commuter Feed's website and while it's set up to accommodate Australian users, so far only 1 tweet has been recorded in Sydney - about the fire at Broadway Shopping Centre which happened yesterday. It's good to know that it's there if we want to use it though!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles