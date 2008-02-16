Track Browsing Habits Across Systems with 8aweek



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Browsing tracker 8aweek is strikingly similar to previously mentioned extension RescueTime, but with two notable differences. First, it focuses only on your web habits, leaving out the desktop app measurement of RescueTime that might not have mattered to those who know their procrastination lies in the wilds of HTML Land. Secondly, 8aweek's preferences are set at the program's site, allowing you to impose a timer on your own list of "Restricted" sites on any browser you use. I'm not a huge fan of browser toolbars, like the one 8aweek throws on to give you quick access to your stats, but you could bypass them with a few links to your 8aweek account. For those looking for a simple cross-system procrastination buster, 8aweek could be an apt solution. 8aweek is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.