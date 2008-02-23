Touch Up Your Pics in Photoshop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Funny-man Photoshopper Donnie Hoyle introduces how to use two Photoshop tools—the spot healing brush tool and the patch tool—to touch up photos and smooth out features. Like the rest of the videos in this series, this one is probably best watched with headphones plugged in, but the tutorial (though a bit harsh) knows how to make learning Photoshop interesting. If you liked what you learned, check out Donnie's previous video demonstrations.

