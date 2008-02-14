Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Tom Tom's sat nav offering just got even better, according to Nick over at Gizmodo. Tom Tom Home is their software suite which lets you plan trips in advance, manage points of interest and upload silly voices (just in case you want John Cleese telling you where to go).

Tom Tom Home just got a major upgrade - it now works on both Mac and PC and Nick describes it as "a user-generated content utopia". You can upload your own points of interests as well as download other users POIs and rate other people's content. You can also create your own maps.

Tom Tom Home is a free download (although some of the services it offers are paid) and can be downloaded here.

Tom Tom goes Home 2.0 with New Software [Gizmodo AU]

Comments

  • STEVE. H Guest

    WHILE I'M MOST IMPRESSED WITH MY TOM TOM IT STILL CAUSES ME SOME MAJOR HEADACES. IF SOME ONE CAN MAKE THE SOFTWARE FOR B/DOUBLES AND ROADTRAIN ROUTES WITH BRIDGE HEIGHTS AND LOAD LIMITS THEY WOULD HAVE NEARLY EVERY INTERSTATE TRUCK DRIVER KNOCKING ON THERE DOOR TO GET A COPY, JUST ONE FINE WOULD MORE THAN PAY FOR IT.....

    0
  • Mark C Guest

    Having major troubles getting through to Tom Tom Customer Support online. is there a telephone number that I can call?

    0

