Can To Do lists really change the world? Well if they can we're off to a great start with the publication of the 14 Great Engineering Challenges of the 21st Century. A panel of engineers, futurists and technologists, including Google co-founder Larry Page, made the list which aims to promote environmental sustainability, health, reducing our vulnerability and adding to the joy of living. The list includes fusion energy and reverse engineering the human brain!
"and reverse engineering the human brain!"
That would imply it was engineered in the first place, would it not?
I would have thought that a panel of "engineers, futurists and technologists" would be pro-evolution...