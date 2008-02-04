Tips for Asking Questions During Journalistic Interviews

If you've ever interviewed someone on camera, in a podcast, or in-person for an article or project and felt that it wasn't your best interview, blogger Tom Clifford suggests questions that will keep the interview interesting and ideas that should keep the conversation going. Some questions you can ask include, "How did you get involved in this business?" or "What do you think your story tells our audience?" Keep your questions brief. Don't interrupt. Listen to your interviewee 100%. If your "hero" says something surprising, follow their lead and ask questions based on the discovery. Ask open-ended questions that keep the person talking. Also, most importantly, if you're meeting with the interviewee in person, create an environment that is comfortable for them and be sure to have a smile on your face.