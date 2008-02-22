Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

This Filing Season's Changes Explained

US-centric: TheJobBored blog posts a decent summary of the major changes to the U.S. tax code that may create new deductions and adjustments for you this year—or take some away. The post also links to an L.A. Times article it draws from, but which you may or may not be able to get to through a subscription firewall. Here are three items for which 2007 is the last year you can file for, so keep them in mind as you gather your receipts for the deadline—now less than two months away.

  • The tuition and fees deduction. Bummer if you have a kid in college or are doing continuing education for a better degree.
  • But the teachers get screwed too. This is the last year for the educator expense deduction, which lets schoolteachers to write off up to $250 in out-of-pocket classroom expenses.
  • And this is the last year to claim breaks on home energy improvement purchases. This means more energy efficient windows, water heaters, etc.

Hit the link below (or the LAT article above) for more tips on tax changes.

This Year's Tax Code Changes [TheJobBored]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles