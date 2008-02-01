Thirteen Frequently Overlooked Tax Deductions

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

US-centric: Yahoo Finance posts a list of common-but-easily-missed tax deductions that stems from an interview with the head of the IRS, who said that he imagined millions of people were over-paying each year because they didn't factor these 13 items into their returns. Some are the kind that most any accountant or tax prep software will remind you of, but then there are "What the ..." items like this:

Jury pay paid to employer. Some employers continue to pay employees' full salary while they are doing their civic duty but ask that they turn over their jury fees to the corporate treasury. The only problem is that the IRS demands that you report those fees as taxable income. You've always had a right to deduct the amount, so you weren't taxed on money that simply passed through your hands. But now tax forms include a line dedicated to this deduction.

Definitely worth a glance, or a print-out to keep for when you get around to that yearly burden. For more tax-timely advice, make a recalculation of your paycheck deductions.

The 13 Most Overlooked Tax Deductions [Yahoo Finance via Get Rich Slowlly]

