Think of a "Bonus" as a "Rebate" to Save More

Tax rebates, year-end bonuses, mail-in savings—they're all just money coming in, but the difference in labels can have a serious impact on what we do with it, according to a Harvard researcher quoted in today's New York Times. In a study, half of the participants were given $50 and told it was a "bonus," and the other half received a "rebate." The results:
When unexpectedly contacted one week later, participants who got a "rebate" reported spending less than half of what those who got a "bonus" reported spending ($9.55 versus $22.04, respectively).
Being someone who often has to trick himself into saving and spending less, I'm thinking of adding only a "Rebates" line to my monthly budget. Do you use money differently depending on how it comes in, or do you keep to a double-entry system? Share your methods and madness in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink