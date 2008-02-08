The Nerd Handbook on How to Hack Geeks

An insightful essay on understanding geeks called "The Nerd Handbook" isn't a life hack for you, it's for your family and friends. If you're reading Lifehacker, chances are you're a nerd, and technologist and software manager Michael Lopp articulates the workings of your psyche to the tee. The Nerd Handbook explains to nerds' loved ones how the geek thinks, the importance of the nerd's "Cave" and our chase for "The High" that comes from solving problems, our finicky attention span and our insatiable appetite for information. If you're a nerd, print this out and give it to your non-nerd spouse to teach 'em "advanced nerd tweakage."