The Key to a Breakthrough May Be a Good Fight

Despite obvious problems with full-fledged arguments in the workplace, productivity web site Behance suggests that a good fight can sometimes be just what a project needs.

When you really care about an idea, you are likely to develop an opinion; when multiple people have a strong opinion, you're bound to disagree - and clash. Your approach to managing the impassioned "fighting" that ensues is a critical factor in your ability to find the best solution. While some people shy away from confrontation, we have found that a healthy dose of tension helps ideas thrive.

Like the post says, arguments aren't by default a bad thing; most of the time it means that you and your coworkers really care about the task at hand, and you're often more likely to "triangulate" on better solutions when passionate people are involved.