Text Yourself Reminders with Kwiry

Web site Kwiry is an SMS-based reminder service for keeping track of to-dos and reminder on-the-go. Just text your reminder to k-w-i-r-y (59479), then head to your Kwiry homepage or open the email Kwiry automatically sends you next time you're at your computer. From the Kwiry web site, you can quickly search for your Kwiry content on sites like Google, Amazon, or iTunes, which could come in very handy depending on the type of reminder (e.g., download alicia keys from iTunes). With a handful of social features, Kwiry feels ever-so-slightly like Twitter, but with an emphasis on remembering things on the go. If you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments.

kwiry

AU - International SMS charges will probably apply from Oz.

