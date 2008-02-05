Tackle All Your CD/DVD Writing with BurnAware

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

burnaware.pngWindows only: Freeware application BurnAware covers all of your most common burning tasks, from burning audio CDs and video DVDs to disk images (like ISO files) and regular data discs. That's a good start, but BurnAware really impresses by supporting virtually every optical format, including Blu-Ray and HD DVDs. If you've been looking for a simple, all-in-one burning tool with a small footprint to replace expensive alternatives like Nero, BurnAware may be the ticket. BurnAware is freeware, Windows only.

