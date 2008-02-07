What are your favourite tips for tab control in Firefox

We here at Lifehacker love rocking the 'fox, and we love our browser extensions too. Every time my computer or browser crashes and Firefox offers to reopen all the tabs I had open before the crash, I'm reminded of what a fan I am of tabbed browsing.

I've been exploring some tab control addons which were suggested by the MakeUseOf blog - and while there are some suggestions there I liked (colouring your tabs, using Vertigo to create a tabs column down the left hand side of your browser), there's one functionality I'm searching for, and I'm hoping Lifehacker readers might have the answer.

I often end up with 10-15 open tabs that I want to save for later reading. Right now I manually bookmark each one, which means closing my browser takes way too long. I'd love a way to mass bookmark and close my open tabs (preferably to del.icio.us, but just in Firefox's onboard bookmarks if that's not an option). Is there a tool to let me single click save all those tabs?

Any tips welcome.

