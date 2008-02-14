Sync Firefox Bookmarks with an iPhone/iPod Touch

The CyberNet blog tackles an annoyance that any (Windows-using) iPhone or iPod touch owner likely noticed within minutes of setting up their new device in iTunes—no support for syncing Firefox bookmarks. The solution, CyberNet suggests, lies in seamlessly coordinating your Internet Explorer bookmarks (built into Windows) with Firefox. Luckily, a few extensions have this covered, including the two-way BooKKit, and SyncMarks, already pointed out by a commenter, which one-way syncs from Firefox to IE favorites. Of course, a browser-neutral solution could likely be worked up with a syncing solution as well. Got a better idea on how to integrate Firefox bookmarks into your Apple device? Share your solutions in the comments.