Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Sync Firefox Bookmarks with an iPhone/iPod Touch

The CyberNet blog tackles an annoyance that any (Windows-using) iPhone or iPod touch owner likely noticed within minutes of setting up their new device in iTunes—no support for syncing Firefox bookmarks. The solution, CyberNet suggests, lies in seamlessly coordinating your Internet Explorer bookmarks (built into Windows) with Firefox. Luckily, a few extensions have this covered, including the two-way BooKKit, and SyncMarks, already pointed out by a commenter, which one-way syncs from Firefox to IE favorites. Of course, a browser-neutral solution could likely be worked up with a syncing solution as well. Got a better idea on how to integrate Firefox bookmarks into your Apple device? Share your solutions in the comments.

Syncing iPhone Bookmarks with Firefox [CyberNet]

Comments

  • kevin Guest

    Try foxmarks. They just released an alpha version for IE so that you can now sync firefox and internet explorer bookmarks seamlessly. then you can sync to your iphone. beautiful.

    www.foxmarks.com

    0
  • marcha Guest

    Foxmarks is the way to go. Foxmarks.com now has a mobile version. Go to Foxmarks.com, log in, then select which bookmarks you want from your foxmarks on the mobile version. When you're done, save your changes, and get your iPod or iPhone. Open Safari, go to mobile.foxmarks.com and log in. Voila. You now have a little app on your screen that you can use as the internet access app. You go straight to your Firefox bookmarks.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles