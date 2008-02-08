Sync Facebook and Outlook Contact Photos with OutSync

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: OutSync, a free app that requires Microsoft Outlook 2003 or 2007, harnesses profile photos of your Facebook friends to add them to your Outlook contacts, saving you the trouble of manually adding them yourself. It's important to note that OutSync, like any Facebook-scraping app, doesn't grab phone numbers or emails from your contacts, since that could result in a profile take-down. But Windows Mobile users can especially benefit from OutSync's utility, as syncing your device means pictures of your friends show up when you make or receive a call—helpful for those "Should I take this call?" moments. OutSync is a free download for Windows XP or Vista, and requires Microsoft Outlook 2003 or 2007.

OutSync [via Office Tweaks]

    I am hoping that you can help me. I contacted facebook and they said that I may have to upgrade my outlook as I am losing pictures in my facebook photo's application. There is no picture but who put them there and what they are about still remains. I am hoping you can help me

