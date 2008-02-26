Switch Programs from Your Mouse with AltTab Mouse Shortcut

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Ryan at the CyberNet blog has posted up a shortcut written in AutoHotKey but running on any system, that lets you make a "roll click"—or holding down the left mouse button, then hitting the right—to activate Windows window-switching interface, usually accessed through the Alt+Tab key combination. Actually, Ryan's script uses the Ctrl+Alt+Tab combo, which keeps the window options open until you click one to switch. We're usually more fond of keeping our hands on the keys here at Lifehacker, but for those comfortable with their laptop trackpads or just handier with a mouse, this script—and others like it found at CyberNet—are nice tweaks. The basic AltTab Mouse Shortcut program requires Windows Vista, since XP and earlier lack the Ctrl+Alt+Tab function, but XP-friendly versions are available at the link below.

AltTab Mouse Shortcut [CyberNet]

