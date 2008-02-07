SuperDuper Mac Backup Utility Now Leopard-Ready

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: The latest version of our favorite system cloning/backup utility for Mac, SuperDuper, is now fully Leopard compatible. What do you need a third party backup utility for when you're rockin' Time Machine, you ask? Good question, friend. While Time Machine is incredible for incremental file backups that happen in the background, without intervention, SuperDuper's strength is its ability to clone your entire Mac onto a bootable backup, which Time Machine does not do—well, not as easily as SuperDuper does.

Of course it makes sense that the maker of a Mac backup program would go on the defensive in the face of Time Machine, but in this case, SuperDuper's developer makes great points:

SuperDuper! is designed to provide excellent failover support for the all-too-common case where things fail in a pretty catastrophic way, such as when a drive fails, or your system becomes unbootable. We do this by quickly and efficiently creating a fully bootable copy of your source drive. Perhaps more importantly, recovery is near immediate, even if the original drive is completely unusable, because you can start up from your backup and continue working.

You can even take your backup to a totally different Macintosh, start up from it, and work while your failed Macintosh is in the shop... then, when it comes back all fresh and shiny, restore things and keep working. And even if the other Mac is a different CPU type, you can still open and edit the files on the backup.

You cannot do this with Time Machine: Time Machine copies are not bootable until they're restored.

Back in the pre-Time Machine days, my article on complete Mac backup pointed out two kinds of backup: versioned document backup, and system cloning. While Time Machine has certainly made utilities like SilverKeeper (mentioned in that article) obselete, SuperDuper still provides useful functionality for anyone who doesn't want to skip a beat when their Mac fries. Get step by step instructions on how to clone your Mac to a bootable drive with SuperDuper, and download the new Leopard-compatible version of SuperDuper (free version as well as paid upgrade available). Thanks, Andy!

SuperDuper! [Shirt Pocket]

