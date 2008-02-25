Substitutes for Baking Ingredients

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Cooking in the cold winter and out of a core ingredient for a dish? Substitute what you've got in your fridge and cupboard with what the recipe requires. Here is an example as suggested by weblog Gothamist:

1 teaspoon baking powder = 1/4 teaspoon baking soda + ½ teaspoon cream of tartar

You might not come out with the real thing, but you'll certainly come close to it without the extra trek to the grocery store. Can you think of any other recipe substitutions? Share your favourites in the comments.

Baking Substitutions [Gothamist]

Comments

  • Stephen Guest

    There are two problems with the example given:

    1) 1/4 + 1/2 != 1

    2) wtf is "cream of tartar" and why would anyone have such an obscure item in stock over "baking powder"? I don't think i'm ever going to find myself in my life saying "damn i'm out of baking powder, lucky i've got 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tartar laying around".

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    From what I know of baking (I swear it's a black art) the ingredients might not add up because it takes a different amount of the substitutes to make up for the original ingredient. That's my guess anyway. :)

    And... cream of tartar is used in baking, so if you're a baker at home, it's just as likely that you'll have baking powder as it is you'd have cream of tartar. So, the substitution makes sense from that point of view.

    0
  • Conni vin Zweck Guest

    I have some Australian recipes that call for powdered suet mix. They carry it the baking section of their supermarkets. How can I order it on line or what would be the substitute in the U.S.?

    0

