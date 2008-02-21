Strip DRM from Your iTunes Purchases with DoubleTwist

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware application doubleTwist converts your DRM-laden iTunes purchases to DRM-free MP3s that you can play pretty much anywhere. In addition to the DRM-stripping (which really is the marquee feature), doubleTwist is actually a full-fledged tool for sharing music with friends and syncing your iTunes library to any device—currently supporting devices like the PSP and Sony phones, Nokia N-Series phones, Windows Mobile phones, and even the Amazon Kindle. The DRM-stripping isn't lossless (sound degradation is reportedly about 5%), but at a conversion rate of about 100 songs per half hour, it's very fast. Brought to you by DVD Jon (the guy famous for cracking DVD encryption), this freeware, Windows-only (for now) app can free you from the shackles of Apple DRM.

  • Nicholas Orr Guest

    This is silly, like what others have been saying % loss in quality is crap if all your doing is stripping DRM.

    I keep updating my iTunes too quickly and so haven't been able to use QTFairUse for a while. I have about 4 CD's to strip the DRM off.

    Using DT isn't going to be an option though. Quality loss is uncool - I'll just not update iTunes next time and keep checking QTFU site :)

