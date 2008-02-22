Stick to Self-Assigned Deadlines

Whether you've set personal goals for the new year or you're self-employed, sticking to deadlines that you've assigned to yourself can be difficult. Freelance writer Thursday Bram discusses how he gets his work done on a deadline in the face of somewhat arbitrary deadlines. The post focuses mostly on freelance work, but the ideas are just as applicable to things like New Year's resolutions or other personal goals. For more on sticking to your self-assigned deadlines and accomplishing your goals, check out how this editor motivates himself to stick to his resolutions.