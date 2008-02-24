Start Your Healthy Eating Habit

Get into a healthy diet by following a Calorie Counter's excellent beginner's diet guide. Learn the basics of nutrition and get definitions of nutritional facts (calories, fat, carbohydrates, sodium, etc.). Craft a diet after determining how many calories you should be consuming each day, and then select the foods that will supply those calories. Organise your food intake, whether with a written plan or with improvisation. Most importantly, once your diet is planned, be consistent. Once you understand the basics of nutrition, turn your diet into a permanent way of living and you can make it healthy and a lot of fun.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink