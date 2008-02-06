Grow a square watermelon for a science project

If you have kids, or if you ever dreamed of winning your school science project competition you will love this tutorial on how to grow a square watermelon. Cooler than the cardboard box maze I built to test a plant's ability to grow towards the sun (which didn't work) or even the baking soda and vinegar erupting volcano (which did) - I reckon this would also be fun for a kid's birthday party.
Grow a square watermelon [Instructables via Wired's Geekdad]
