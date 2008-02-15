Spend 5 Minutes a Week Checking Credit Charges

Personal finance blogger Ramit Sethi says it only takes him five minutes a week to make sure he's not being over-charged, intentionally or not, by restaurants and other places where humans swipe his credit cards and enter a deduction amount.By collecting his human-swiped receipts in a folder right on his desktop, he can pull up his online credit card statement once a week and quickly run a "Ctrl-F" check of each total from his receipts. If he can't find the amount he was supposed to be charged, it likely means someone messed up—or intentionally tried to scam a few bucks off him. It's a quick and easy way to save yourself a few dollars, as well as add a feeling of security and it's-all-taken-care-of-ness to your weekend. Got a better way to prevent small over-charges? Share your tip in the comments. Photo by Dan4th.