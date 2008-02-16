Speed Up Your Monthly Bill Pay with Firefox

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reader Adam speeds up his monthly bill-paying process by setting up a bills folder in Firefox, then bookmarking all of his online bill pay homepages. When it's time to pay bills, he just middle-clicks his Bills folder (or selects the Open All in Tabs option) to open all of the homepages in Firefox. Then, starting from the first tab, he pays the bill, closes the tab, and moves forward to the next one. That way not only does he not have to hunt down his merchants' homepages every month when it's time to pay bills, but this also ensures that he doesn't forget to pay any of his monthly bills. If you're not using your bank's automatic bill pay feature, this method seems like a great way to stay on top of your monthly bills. Got a better method? Let's hear it in the comments.

