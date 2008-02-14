Speed Up Grocery Shopping with an Organised List

Done every week, or even more frequently, grocery shopping can seem like a serious free time killer, a chore that's only reward is having to unload and put all that food away. The Unclutterer blog, however, suggests that spending a few minutes planning out your trip and segmenting your tasks can make the process far less taxing. After coming up with a few meals you want to make that week, you should then:

Make a list from your plan: Not only will this help you remember what you need, it also discourages you from picking up things that you don't need.

Separate the items on the list into their own sections (dairy, condiments, cereal, produce, etc.). This will reduce the chances of having to double back for something that you forgot in another section.

It might sound a little obsessive, but turning the grocery store into a left-to-right or front-to-back experience makes you feel frantic and make better decisions. For more grocery guidance, check out the Ultimatest Grocery List.