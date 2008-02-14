Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Speed Up Grocery Shopping with an Organised List

Done every week, or even more frequently, grocery shopping can seem like a serious free time killer, a chore that's only reward is having to unload and put all that food away. The Unclutterer blog, however, suggests that spending a few minutes planning out your trip and segmenting your tasks can make the process far less taxing. After coming up with a few meals you want to make that week, you should then:

  • Make a list from your plan: Not only will this help you remember what you need, it also discourages you from picking up things that you don't need.
  • Separate the items on the list into their own sections (dairy, condiments, cereal, produce, etc.). This will reduce the chances of having to double back for something that you forgot in another section.

It might sound a little obsessive, but turning the grocery store into a left-to-right or front-to-back experience makes you feel frantic and make better decisions. For more grocery guidance, check out the Ultimatest Grocery List.

Tips for quicker grocery shopping [Unclutterer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles