Speed Up Firefox Launch with Firefox Preloader

Windows only: Free, open source application Firefox Preloader loads some components of Firefox into your computer's memory before you launch Firefox for the first time. The app is designed specifically for systems plagued by an excessively slow-loading Firefox, like Ryan from CyberNet. A lot of people already have complaints that Firefox is a RAM-hog, so if you're one of them Firefox Preloader probably isn't for you. On the other hand, if you don't mind giving up a few megabytes of RAM when Firefox isn't running to speed up it's launch, the free, Windows-only Firefox Preloader might be just what you're looking for. If you've got a slow-booting 'fox and you give it a try, let's hear how well it worked in the comments.